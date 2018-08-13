Step up your Microsoft Excel game with the $10 ‘Essential’ bundle

Let’s say you’re someone who’s been angling for IT certification because you want to launch a new career or enhance your current one. Perhaps you’re about to graduate high school or college and feel as though a little extra certification could help. You’re right, it will.

If you’re looking to start getting some serious training under your belt that will catch a future employer’s attention, you might want to start with something you already know. Well, why not take something you’re familiar with and become much more adept? Look no further than Essential Microsoft Excel Lifetime Bundle!

The Essential Microsoft Excel Lifetime Bundle includes three parts, and offers around 75 lessons over more than 12 hours of instruction. You’ll go from beginner to advanced in no time at all, but don’t hurry. You have lifetime access to the education.

Of course you’ll learn how to navigate Excel and design spreadsheets, but you’ll also get an understanding of Formulas, Functions, PivotTables and Pivot Charts, and other likely foreign terms.

There are more than 750 million people with Microsoft Excel installed on computers but very few of them are leveraging the tool to its full potential. Why don’t you take the time to become the Excel master that your office needs? If not for work, at least be the smartest person in your house!

The Essential Microsoft Excel Lifetime Bundle normally is valued at around $550, but we’re offering it to our readers for just $9.99 (98% off). Head on over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and download the bundle today. Seriously, for the price of an appetizer you could be so much further ahead in your career!

