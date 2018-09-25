Get crash courses in Excel and Google Sheets for less than $20

Let’s say you’re someone who’s been angling for IT certification because you want to launch a new career or enhance your current one. Perhaps you just graduated high school or college and feel as though a little extra certification could help. You’re right, it will.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

If you’re looking to start getting some serious training under your belt that will catch a future employer’s attention, you might want to start with something you already know. Well, why not take something you’re familiar with and become an outright master at it?

Whether it’s Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel, chances are high that your current or future employer is going to use one of the tools. What was once Microsoft’s world is now Google’s. At least as far as we can tell. On the other hand, Microsoft has made great strides over the last few years, following Google’s lead in offering online spreadsheets.

Purchase the Excel & Google Sheets Mastery Bundle for $19

What to do if you’ve got very little experience in either one? Take a crash course and familiarize yourself with the ins and outs. We’re here to help.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store is currently offering an awesome 2-for-1 bundle on training for both Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. This way you don’t have to guess which one your company (or professor) is going to use; you’re ready either way.

With more than 40 hours of education spread over the courses, you’ll get everything you need to edge out your co-worker.

Microsoft Excel For Beginners

Access 160 modules & 32 hours of content 24/7

Explore the basics of navigating & designing a spreadsheet

Streamline your work w/ popular formulas, like IF, VLOOKUP, COUNT, SUM & SUMIF

Learn how to use PivotTables, Pivot Charts & basic macros

Familiarize yourself w/ conditional, cell & number formatting

Validate your training w/ a certification of completion

Google Sheets For Beginners

Access 7 sections & 7 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to present & organize data in Google Sheets

Replicate Microsoft Excel’s functions by using macros, import HTML & scripts

Quickly write formulas using the point-and-click method

Explore data tools, like sorting, subtotaling & filtering

Discover how to automate tasks w/ scripts & add-ons

Validate your training w/ a certification of completion

Valued at nearly $700 for the training, it’s yours for just $19. That’s right, we’re knocking 97 percent off the price just because we’re cool like that. Hurry, and take advantage of the savings before it goes away!