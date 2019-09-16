Just $19, this 3-part bundle is your primer on PowerShell for Windows

Microsoft has built an interesting and useful tool into its Windows operating system. Designed to assist IT professionals, the PowerShell is your Windows command line and scripting language for automating tasks.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

If you’re in the IT space, or are considering dipping your toes into the proverbial water, it’s essential that you have an understanding of how PowerShell works.

AG DEALS

We have an offer in the AndroidGuys Deals Store which is the perfect training companion for IT pros. Called the The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle, it’s discounted by over 95 percent for a limited time.

For your money — just $19 — you’ll get 118 lessons spread over three courses and nearly one dozen hours. It’s yours for as long as you live, and you’ll get certificates upon completion. Who knows? Maybe this is your ticket to a new position at work, or a whole new career.

Active Directory (AD) Management Using Windows PowerShell : Simplified Practical Knowledge for Automation & Management of Active Directory

: Simplified Practical Knowledge for Automation & Management of Active Directory Learning Task Automation Using Windows PowerShell : An Introduction to PowerShell Scripting & Automation

: An Introduction to PowerShell Scripting & Automation Advanced Scripting & Tool Making Using Windows PowerShell: Learn PowerShell Automation Via Real-World Problems

The courses in the bundle are designed for anyone, even complete beginners. Advance your way through the entire program at your own pace; take as long as you need.

From basic to advanced techniques, and everything in between, these courses will have you use PowerShell to manage users in Active Directory, automate administrative tasks on apps, services, and files, and much more.

Sign up Now

This vital training is valued at $600 but you won’t have to pay anything near that when you take advantage of our offer. The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle is offered to our readers for just $19, but only for a limited time.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.