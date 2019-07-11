Step up your MS security, networking, and Windows Server game — only $29.99

Great, lucrative, and family-sustaining IT jobs are out there, but the vast majority of candidates are not yet qualified. Certifications help to train and identify qualified, knowledgeable employees and match them with employers who have jobs to fill.

When you show up for a job interview with tech credentials under your belt, that employer knows that you not only have the skills to do the job, but you also have a commitment to your career to continue learning.

If you’re someone interested in stepping up your knowledge in various Microsoft protocols, you’ll love the deal we have for you. Right now, you can pick up the Microsoft Technology Associate Mastery Bundle for pennies on the dollar.

This three-part kit is yours for just $29.99 right now, a savings of some 92-percent. It’s yours to use over the course of one year and it’s everything you need to brush up on Microsoft Networking, Security, and Windows Server.

Features

Microsoft MTA 98-367 – Security Fundamentals | Prep to Ace the Microsoft MTA 98-367 Security Fundamentals Exam

| Prep to Ace the Microsoft MTA 98-367 Security Fundamentals Exam Microsoft MTA 98-366 – Networking Fundamentals Course | Prep to Ace the Microsoft MTA 98-366 – Networking Fundamentals Exam

| Prep to Ace the Microsoft MTA 98-366 – Networking Fundamentals Exam Microsoft MTA 98-365 – Windows Server 2016 Administration | Prep to Ace the Microsoft MTA 98-365 – Windows Server 2016 Administration Exam

Normally valued upwards of $400 for the courses, this complete training bundle is brought to you for just $29.99 right now. Companies spend exponentially more than this to educate and promote from within their ranks. Take things into your own hands and decide where you want to take your skills.

Hurry, though, the price drop won’t last forever!

