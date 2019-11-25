Hurry! Snag the Mighty Vibe offline Spotify speaker for just $67.99

Are you a Spotify subscriber? How do you go about taking your playlist with you? Phone, right? What if you could leave the phone home and still get your music on the go?

Meet the Mighty Vibe, a tiny portable unit that goes anywhere you do, and does one thing very well — it plays your favorite songs and playlists offline. Indeed, it’s a Spotify on-the-go device.

Rather than syncing songs through a wonky desktop interface, you’ll use your Android or iPhone to send Spotify playlists to the Mighty Vibe. Everything is downloaded and ready for offline playback, so there’s no fear of running into an area where there’s no connectivity.

Mighty Vibe Features

No signal, no problem – music stored offline so you can listen while working out without your phone

Redesigned antenna allows expanded Bluetooth playback range & stronger connectivity

Works w/ Spotify Premium

Pairs w/ Bluetooth headsets & speakers (and wired, 3.5mm headset jack) and clips onto clothes for extreme flexibility

Syncs 1,000+ songs from your Spotify library

Wakes itself up each night & automatically refreshes your synced music through the new Stay Fresh feature

Delivers over 5 hours of battery life

Features drop & water resistance

Playlist Selector button allows for easy playlist scrolling

The Mighty Vibe is designed to be worn, dropped, and carried everywhere. And, because there’s no display, you have one less screen to break. Mighty holds around 1,000 songs and can support multiple playlists. To navigate through your collection, the device speaks playlist names aloud as you cycle through.

Available

The Mighty Vibe On-The-Go Spotify Music Player is available for $67.99 just so long as you use the coupon code! Choose from Gully Blue, Mooshu Red, and Zazzy Black.

