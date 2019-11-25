Hurry! Snag the Mighty Vibe offline Spotify speaker for just $67.99

Are you a Spotify subscriber? How do you go about taking your playlist with you? Phone, right? What if you could leave the phone home and still get your music on the go?
Meet the Mighty Vibe, a tiny portable unit that goes anywhere you do, and does one thing very well — it plays your favorite songs and playlists offline. Indeed, it’s a Spotify on-the-go device.
Rather than syncing songs through a wonky desktop interface, you’ll use your Android or iPhone to send Spotify playlists to the Mighty Vibe. Everything is downloaded and ready for offline playback, so there’s no fear of running into an area where there’s no connectivity.
BLACK FRIDAY SAVINGS NOW
If you act fast, and use coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout, you can take an extra 15% off, getting yours for just $67.99.
Mighty Vibe Features
- No signal, no problem – music stored offline so you can listen while working out without your phone
- Redesigned antenna allows expanded Bluetooth playback range & stronger connectivity
Works w/ Spotify Premium
- Pairs w/ Bluetooth headsets & speakers (and wired, 3.5mm headset jack) and clips onto clothes for extreme flexibility
- Syncs 1,000+ songs from your Spotify library
- Wakes itself up each night & automatically refreshes your synced music through the new Stay Fresh feature
- Delivers over 5 hours of battery life
- Features drop & water resistance
- Playlist Selector button allows for easy playlist scrolling
The Mighty Vibe is designed to be worn, dropped, and carried everywhere. And, because there’s no display, you have one less screen to break. Mighty holds around 1,000 songs and can support multiple playlists. To navigate through your collection, the device speaks playlist names aloud as you cycle through.
Available
The Mighty Vibe On-The-Go Spotify Music Player is available for $67.99 just so long as you use the coupon code! Choose from Gully Blue, Mooshu Red, and Zazzy Black.
Best Sellers
Save even more!
For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.
First Time Buying?
If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.
Free Stuff
Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.