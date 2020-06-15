This mini UV light bar is just $30 right now

Keeping your personal items and workplace clean in 2020 is a little different than in years past. It’s not quite as simple as dusting and occasionally wiping surfaces down. No, bacteria and viruses are more prevalent and a bit scarier today. Things need to be regularly cleaned and sanitized.

Sanitizing doesn’t have to be a difficult, or expensive, thing to do. In fact, for just $30 you can pick up a portable ultraviolet light bar that lets you sanitize surfaces and items.

The SafeTouch Mini UV Light Bar, discounted by 69% right now, is the sort of small gadget you’d take everywhere. In a matter of seconds you can sanitize things like keyboards, steering wheels, toilet seats, elevator buttons, door knobs, and more.

The rechargeable battery provides for up to five to six hours of usage so take it with you on your daily travels. It’s more convenient than carrying around wipes and liquid sanitizers and easily pays for itself.

Features

Disinfects any surface in 10 seconds

Lightweight & easy to carry in pocket or purse

Full charge lasts up to 6 hours

Saves on lot of expenses of buying liquid sanitizers & wipes

10-sec sterilization

7-day standby

HQ 3 LEDs

Buy it Now

Purchase the Mini UV Light Bar for just $29.99, a savings of 69% off the normal price. You can also buy more than one and increase the discount.

1 pack – $30

2 pack – $58 ($29 each)

4 pack – $110 ($27.50 each)

