The bagel-shaped MOGICS should be your new travel companion

We all have gadgets. Some of us more than others, sure, but we all have phones now. And some of us have smart watches, tablets, portable gaming options, drones, and more.

When it comes to traveling with our gear, it can be a pain in the butt to pack so many chargers and plugs. Then you have to figure out where and how you’re going to plug in.

The MOGICS Power Bagel, just $36.95, is that sort of “thing you never knew existed, but now you really need it” device. And for good reason.

Rather than packing a full power strip or bringing a bunch of separate adapters with you, reach for this travel unit with five international AC sockets and dual USB ports.

At around three inches it’s small enough to put in your pocket, and thanks to its circular design, it eliminates the conflicting sizes that’s common with adapters. What’s more, the adjustable cord comes with auto-lock stoppers to keep everything nice and tidy.

MOGICS Power Bagel

5 AC sockets (UK, EU, AU, and 2 US) plus 2 USB ports for multi-device plugging

USB ports allow fast charging

Ring design makes plugs & connectors fit the power strip; no outlet wasted

Brilliant blue LED lights up when power is connected

Integrated 3ft length-adjustable cord w/ auto-lock mechanism

Buy Yours!

Initially offered on Kickstarter at $50, we can see why it was so popular, raking in nearly one half million dollars in funding. Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll get yours for just $36.95. Choose from black and white colors.

