Save 33% on the Moon W7 Qi wireless charger

If you’re the owner of a phone with wireless charging technology, you owe it to yourself to take advantage. We have a wonderful deal for you which lets you charge your smartphone in a healthy and stylish way. The Moon W7 supports Qi-compatible smartphones such as Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, and a host of other phones.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

See Also: Choetech Wireless Fast Charger review

Wireless charging is becoming one of the best details in personal gear. Many of today’s top devices feature the near-standard feature, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and LG V40.

SEE ALSO

This Qi wireless charger is only $39.99, a 33 percent off the original price. It’s cheaper than most recent wireless charging stands we’ve encountered and it looks cooler, too.

The Moon W7 Qi wireless charger offers up a circular design with a lean back dock approach which is far more stylish and interesting than a boring old pad you might find with Samsung and other players.

The two coil design allows you to worry less about how to place your phone and provides more freedom to just “sit it and forget it” when you need to juice up for a while. The charger will connect to your phone in both portrait and landscape orientation.

Seamlessly power up your Qi-compatible device w/ a larger charging platform

Power up your device in horizontal or vertical orientations

Cut down on cable clutter & power up wirelessly

Charge your phone easily & at rapid speeds

Purchase your Moon W7 Qi wireless charger for just $39.99 before the sale ends!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!