If you are looking for a foldable phone that doesn’t break the bank then Motorola’s Razr Plus which was launched earlier this year available at its lowest price ever. This deal comes from Amazon, offering a hefty discount on the Razr Plus unlocked variant. Motorola’s latest foldable Razr Plus with a big cover screen is down to $800 from its retail price of $1000. You are saving $200 on a recently released foldable smartphone which is very rare to get this type of deal. The plus point is that the Moto Razr Plus is an unlocked model which means it’s compatible with any carrier, so you can choose your likes of Carrier here. Hurry up, snag this deal before it gets out of stock.

Why you should consider the Moto Razr Plus?

In our review, we praised the Moto Razr Plus foldable smartphone for its fully functioning cover screen that lets you almost every app on it flawlessly, its compact, lightweight design, and its powerful processor making it a perfect foldable smartphone in the realm of foldable markets.

You get Qualcomm’s flagship chipset in the Razr Plus smartphone, powering the smartphone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor coupled with ample 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The processor is powerful enough to tackle whatever you throw at it, ensuring smooth and reliable performance.

What makes the Razr Plus even more attractive is its compact and lightweight ergonomic design which easily fits in a pocket. It sports a stunning 6.9-inch pOLED ultrasmooth display and a big 3.6-inch cover screen that lets you handle everything without unfolding the phone.

The 12MP + 13MP dual rear camera setup at the back captures pretty solid camera shots and a couple of new features such as different camera modes offer crisper and sharper shots and a Flex view allows you to take pictures from different angles. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera for capturing stunning selfies. It packs a 3,800mAh battery that easily lasts a day on a single charge.