Motorola Smart Safe – Monitor your items and get real-time alerts

Many of us have things around the house that we need to keep safe and secure. Be it prescription medicine, cash, jewelry, or something else, we need them locked up and stored safely.

The natural thing to do is to purchase a safe, and that makes sense. But, it’s 2020 and that means things are smart. So, why not get a smart safe… one that keeps an eye on your valuables but can also be controlled via an app?

The Motorola Smart Safe, just $109.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today, is the perfect way to store your passport, special keys, and other valuables.

24/7 security monitoring

Internet connected via WiFi

Intelligent alerts sent to your smartphone

Remote open from almost anywhere

Comes with free Motorola smart safe app – iOS and Android

Comes with 2 back-up keys

Audible alarm, motion detection, vibration and shock monitoring, 3-axis tilt sensing

Built-in humidity control system

Water-resistant keypad

Battery life estimated at 3-months to 5-months (4xAA Alkaline batteries not included)

Not only is it intelligent and secure, but it features a built-in, water resistant keypad and sealed, humidity resistant compartment.

Smart technology monitors activity around the clock, and audible and visual alerts help to deter theft. Connect the Motorola Smart Safe to WiFi and receive real-time security alerts and intelligent reminders via free app.

Availability

Ready to get smart about storing your valuables? Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and take advantage of the limited time discount. Priced only $109.99, it’s currently $20 off.

