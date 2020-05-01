These MPOW wireless earbuds are just $70 today

Perfect for the gym, at home, or on the go,

Wireless headphones and earbuds are some of our favorite accessories. As we see it, once you cut the cord, it’s hard to go back to something that’s physically tethered. Bluetooth is the way to go.

Plenty of Bluetooth earphones or earbuds still have some degree of a cord; they often need something to connect the left ear to the right ear. But, many newer models are able to take advances in Bluetooth technology.

Take for, instance, the MPOW X5.0 true wireless headphones, on sale today for just $69.99. Normally priced about $90, these wireless headphones offer up to 36 hours of playtime with the charging case.

About

As our featured offer of the day, the MPOW X5.0 wireless earbuds deliver superior audio for music and calls rivaling leading earphones. And not only do that have passive noise reduction, they also have a punched up bass. We know how you like your music.

Features

Wireless music & calls coupled w/ superior audio performance rivaling the best earphones

Signal Enhance Technology maximizes the signal between your phone & headphones for better audio and calls

Designed to deliver premium sound quality, more bass, as well as passive noise deduction

Up to 36 total hours of playtime w/ wireless charging case

IPX5 waterproof, perfect for listening while doing intense workouts, jog, commute & more

Where to Buy

You can purchase the MPOW X5.0 true wireless headphones for only $69.99. Normally priced around $90, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a discount of 22% off!

