Escape the real world with these smart active noise-canceling headphones

Things have changed quite a bit these last few months, eh? This “new normal” isn’t much fun since we can’t really get out and do the things we’re used to doing. Many of us are relegated to working from home and trying to stay sane, even with all of the in-home distractions.

One of the biggest challenges that comes with working from home is dealing with loved ones, pets, and other distractions. Whether it’s a bored and chatty spouse, a child that needs extra attention, or seemingly endless remote conferences, it’s easy to get frustrated.

Shutting out those outside noises is vital when it comes to focusing on your work. And that’s why noise-canceling headphones are a game-changer. You’ve physically isolated yourself, right? Now, let’s talk about escaping into a playlist.

When it comes to noise-canceling headphones, the Mu6 Space 2 are a pair worthy of attention. They were a crowd-funding favorite, having wrapped earlier this year, and it’s easy to see why they were successful.

The Space 2’s top-level active noise cancellation (ANC) locks out 96% of noise energy and gives listeners an immersive experience like never before. On the other hand, the Transparency Mode lets in environmental sounds to keep you aware of surroundings. Built with a 40mm dynamic driver, they utilize a cutting-edge polymer diaphragm for distortion-free bass and a balanced soundstage.

Mu6 Space 2 Features

QuietPoint® active noise-canceling technology greatly reduces environmental noise

Bluetooth wireless technology w/ touch & swipe controls for seamless operation

40mm drivers deliver high-fidelity audio reproduction

Foldable design makes headphones ideal for travel

Wired connection for when Bluetooth operation is prohibited or when battery power is low

Fully charged internal battery provides up to 25 hours of continuous wireless listening

Pick up your pair of Mu6 Space 2: Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $178.99 right now.

