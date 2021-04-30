The Nitty Gritty: MyDraw is a powerful and advanced program that lets you map, diagram, organize, and chart pretty much anything you want. For a limited time AndroidGuys readers can get a lifetime license for just $20.

When it comes to planning an event, nurturing an idea, creating a process, or dealing with sets of data, what’s the first thing you do? More often than not you organize it in some capacity.

Advertisements

Whether it’s a flowchart, a diagram, floor plan, invoice or something else, putting your information and data in the right structure is incredibly helpful, if not valuable. MyDraw, one of the best programs for doing such a thing, is an all-around excellent tool for generating charts, diagrams, and many other beneficial documents.

MyDraw is normally priced $69 but for a limited time AndroidGuys readers can get a lifetime license for just $19.99. Featuring a familiar and user-friendly interface, the tool lets users start working very quickly. Using the software you can create amazing vector drawings using a large set of tools for drawing lines, curves, rectangles, ellipses, polygons, and all other shapes. Moreover, it also features automatic layouts to make arranging diagrams easier.

Not only does it help in professional settings, it can also be used at home for creating invitation cards, menus, brochures, certificates, flyers, and more. Indeed, your lifetime account includes two licenses so you can install it on two computers.

MyDraw Features

Large set of tools for drawing lines, curves, rectangles, ellipses, polygon, & more

Can contain both raster (.BMP, .PNG, .JPG) & vector (,WMF, .EMF) images

Routable connectors allow you to create perfectly connected diagrams

Industry-leading support for rich text formatting

Allows multi-level bullet with Arabic, Roman, Alphabetic, Symbol, Cardinal, & Ordinal bullet numbering

Strong support for automatic layouts that help you arrange your diagrams quickly & easily

Can be used for the generation of high-quality printed and PDF materials, such as posters, brochures, menus, invitation cards, & more

Many ready-to-use templates for flowcharts, organizational charts, flyers, certificates & other diagram types

Get Started!

Ready to grab your license and get started on some documents? Head to the AG Deals Store and purchase a lifetime account for just $19.99 while it’s on sale. Valued at $69, it’s yours with a 71 percent discount.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy