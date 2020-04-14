    Charge up to six devices at once with this all-in-one solution, only $50

    Even with phone batteries creeping above 4,000mAh on a regular basis, handsets will eventually run out of power. And even though you’re likely stuck on the couch for now, you can’t play games forever. You’ll need to charge up.

    When you have a house full of phones and electronics, you understand how precious a wall outlet can be. Why bother fighting with someone else over the charging cable when you can all use it at the same time?

    The Naztech Ultimate Power Station, on sale for just $49.99 today, is an all-in-one solution that provides power up to six devices at once. With five USB ports and a Qi wireless platter on top, this one delivers up to 50W of rapid-fire charging.

    Three USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port are located on the base with a fourth USB Type-A port on the removable 4,000mAh battery. Yes, this one pulls double duty as a home and portable solution. Unplug the battery and take it with you about the day – once we’re allowed to go back outside.

    Naztech Ultimate Power Station

    • Charge all your devices in one centralized location
    • Save a full hour of total phone charging time w/ 10W maximum output
    • Fast charge any Qi-enabled device
    • Charge drained devices to 50% full in just 30 minutes w/ adaptive fast charge
    • Power up USB-C devices w/ a lightning-fast 3A output
    • Have a power reserve on the go w/ the ultra-compact 4,000mAh battery

    You can purchase the Naztech Ultimate Power Station from the AndroidGuys Deals Store where it’s available for just $49.99 today. Discounted by some 16% right now, it’s a perfect solution for households with multiple phone users.

