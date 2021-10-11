Nowadays the news can feel a little confusing and overwhelming. It seems like every time we turn around another news outlet springs up, promising to be the trusted source for all things. Staying on top of things can be a challenge, especially when we already lead incredibly busy lives.

Newsly Audio News is a new, innovative way to bring yourself up to speed on your favorite subjects, such as technology, science, business, and business, all without having to look at another screen. A premium plan is on sale in the AG Deals Store for just $49 (reg. $119), a savings of 59 percent.

Newsly is an iOS and Android audio news and content app that continuously curates the top trending web articles, reading them to you in a natural human voice. This lets you consume your news as you want, and when you want.

Newsly covers articles from the US, Canada, Brazil, and Colombia and also provides trending podcasts from across the globe. Users can create a custom playlist with both articles and podcasts in just the topics that interest them, forgoing everything else.

With Newsly, you can listen pretty much everywhere you are, or at least wherever you take your phone. Whether it’s the daily commute, lunch break, putting laundry away, or sitting on the patio with your favorite drink, Newsly is there. Simply press “Play All” and it will get started. Pause and resume whenever you want.

Newsly, which has earned 4.3 stars in the Google Play Store, has become of the most recognized news apps in Canada over the past year. Among other accolades, it has been featured by Startup Canada as a Top 101 News Startups and Companies, a Top 15 Consumer Applications Startup, and a Top 92 Mobile App Startup.

Get Started!

Start consuming your news a more convenient way. Right now, you can get one year of Newsly Audio News premium plan for 59 percent off $119 at just $49. Choose a longer term and you’ll save even more; a three-year plan is just $79 and lifetime access is $149.