Drones and quadcopters can make for fun toys and hours of enjoyment, but they can also serve a practical purpose, too. More and more photographers and videographers are adding them to their gear. Why? Because they can capture aerial footage in a way that standard cameras and ladders cannot.

Not only are these quadcopters getting more impressive, they’re also getting less expensive with each generation. Take the Ninja Dragon Dual 4K Wide Angle 3D Flip Quadcopter, for instance. With two wide-angle cameras, gesture controls, and 4K recording capability, it’s a heck of a bargain at its current $99 price tag.

Ninja Dragon Dual 4K Wide Angle 3D Flip Features

4K HD camera. Details are 4 times that of 1080 pixels; better highlight & shadows

Optical flow positioning. Provides more accurate & stable hovering fly

Palm control: Use palm to control the aircraft to go up & down within about 3 ft

Gesture control: Enables you to take photo or record a video just by doing hand gestures

Follow function: Connect the distance between the aircraft & the current location of the controller and linked them

One-key automatic return. Enables it to find its way back automatically

Headless mode. No need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying

This gadget has gesture palm control with optical flow positioning and follows me feature that enables you to handle your drone with ease while providing a more accurate and stable hovering fly.

This drone is also equipped with WiFi FPV, way-point fly, headless mode, one key return.

The Ninja Dragon Dual 4K drone normally sells for $169 but right now you can grab one for a mere $99 while prices and supplies last. That’s a cool 41 percent discount for a limited time!.