Drones and quadcopters can make for fun toys and hours of enjoyment, but they can be practical as well. More and more we find photographers and videographers adding them to their regular gear. Why? Because they can capture aerial footage in a way that standard cameras and standing on ladders just cannot.

Quadcopters getting more impressive, sure, but they’re also getting less expensive at the same time. Take the Ninja Dragon J10X Quadcopter Drone, for instance, which boasts WiFi connectivity and an HD camera. Right now you can buy one on sale for just $99, a savings of some 50 percent.

Ninja Dragon J10X Quadcopter Drone Features

1080p camera – Provides a wide range of high-definition pictures

– Provides a wide range of high-definition pictures Headless mode – No need to adjust the aircraft position before flight

– No need to adjust the aircraft position before flight 1,800mAh battery – Lasts up to 20 minutes of flying

– Lasts up to 20 minutes of flying One-click return featur e – Easily find your way home

e – Easily find your way home High hold mode – Provides stable flight

– Provides stable flight 6 channels – Can be raised, lowered, forwarded, retreated, left-handed, right-handed, & 360° rotated

– Can be raised, lowered, forwarded, retreated, left-handed, right-handed, & 360° rotated 6-axis gyroscope – More stable & easier to control

– More stable & easier to control 3 flight speed levels – Make flying more interesting

– Make flying more interesting Wi-Fi function – Take photos, videos, & transfer images real-time through mobile phone camera

Connect the Ninja Dragon J10X Quadcopter Drone to your phone and grab stable high-definition shots from above.

The tiny, handheld Ninja Dragon J10X Quadcopter Drone is an awesome toy and a practical tool for hobbyists and professionals alike. For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Dragon J10X Quadcopter Drone for $99 in the AG Deals Store, a 50 percent discount. Grab two of them for $179.99 and save 55 percent in the process.