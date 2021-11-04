Save 46% on the Ninja Dragon T22PRO Power Bass Bluetooth earbuds

It can be somewhat of a challenge to find wireless earbuds that provide great sound quality. Finding wireless earbuds noise-canceling capabilities? Equally tough. What about those with great battery life? How about something that has all three features?

The Ninja Dragon T22PRO Power Bass Bluetooth Earbuds, on sale for just $52.99 in the AG Deals Store, provide up to seven hours of play-time per charge.

The earbuds come with customizable tips that contour to your ears so you don’t have to worry about them falling out. Connected via Bluetooth 5.0 and offered in two colors (black, white), they come with built-in microphones, double 6mm dynamic drivers, and house themselves in a protective charging case.

Ninja Dragon T22PRO Power Bass Bluetooth Earbuds Features

Auto pairing earbuds. Put it on & and you are ready to face the day

Bluetooth v5.0. Connect with the latest devices out in the market today

Latest 4-microphone technology. Hear and get heard with the high-quality built-in microphone

Double 6mm dynamic drivers. Get detailed sound with the dual-driver technology

Ultra-long playtime. Enjoy your music longer with the high-capacity battery

Amazing sound quality. Immersive sound that keeps you focused & entertained

Dual LED displays charging case. Charge your earbuds wherever, whenever

Right now, the T22PRO Power Bass Bluetooth Earbuds are on sale for only $52.99 in the AG Deals Store. Save 46% on them while the discount lasts.

