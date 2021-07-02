Drones and quadcopters can make for fun toys and hours of enjoyment, but they can also serve a practical purpose, too. More and more photographers and videographers are adding them to their gear. Why? Because they can capture aerial footage in a way that standard cameras and ladders cannot.

Not only are these quadcopters getting more impressive, they’re also getting less expensive with each generation. Take the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 quadcopter drone, for instance, which features a 4K camera which provides a bird’s eye view of the world in a pint-sized design. And right now you can buy one on sale for just $80.

Advertisements

Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Features

4K HD camera. Details are 4 times that of 1080 pixels; better highlight & shadows

Details are 4 times that of 1080 pixels; better highlight & shadows Altitude hold mode. Stabilizes the drone’s flight

Stabilizes the drone’s flight Real-time FPV. View real-time images with the compatible Wi-Fi app

View real-time images with the compatible Wi-Fi app Headless mode. No need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying

No need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying One-key automatic return. Enables it to find its way back automatically

Enables it to find its way back automatically 4 channels. For ascent, descent, forward, backward, left flight, right flight & 360 roll

For ascent, descent, forward, backward, left flight, right flight & 360 roll 6-axis gyroscope. Allows smoother flight & more convenient control

Connect the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 RC Quadcopter Drone to your handset and experience the unforgettable. Use it to view real-time images and capture the moment from above.

This camera drone quadcopter features an altitude hold mode function to stabilize flight so it can capture your image or video better. And when you’re done, the Vortex 9 can find its way back automatically.

The 4K camera on the Vortex 9 quadcopter is extremely detailed, providing sharp aerial images and interesting perspectives. Under two inches tall and just a smidge over five inches long, the pint-sized drone travels easily.

Order Yours!

The tiny, handheld drone Vortex 9 is an awesome toy and a practical tool for recreational and professional use. For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 for $80 in the AG Deals Store, a 46 percent discount.