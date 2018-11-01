Never be wrong about a color again — the Nix Mini Color Sensor is $30 off

Take a look at the various colors for some of your favorite phones. They’re no longer just black, or white. You can identify the Pixel 3‘s “Not Pink” but could you match it up to a paint? We bet you couldn’t.

Can you tell the difference between rust, cinnamon, pecan, peanut, and gingerbread when it comes to selecting the proper color? If you’re painting a room, and want to complement your couch, you need the be precise. The same goes for designing a website, or a graphic. Color matters.

For those of you who don’t know how to find the right colors, shades, or hues, there’s help. It’s called the Nix Mini Color Sensor and it’s really cool.

The Nix Mini Color Sensor pairs to your phone, is about the size of a ping pong ball, and it can identify color within seconds. Point it at the wall, a curtain, piece of furniture, piece of paper, or anything else and you get an exact match.

We’re not just talking about HEX colors or displaying the color on your phone’s screen. No, it has a catalog of some 31,000 brand name paint colors from the likes of Benjamin Moore, Dulux, and Sherwin Williams. That means you can get the very color you need to coordinate your bedroom walls with the bed spread and pillows.

The Nix also checks against RGB, HEX, CMYK, & LAB colors in the event you’re planning to work with something digital. You can, of course, save all of your colors for usage later on.

The Nix is very durable, hooks to a keychain for easy transport, and houses an integrated high CRI white LED light for perfectly accurate results every single time.

Normally priced at $99, now’s the time to take advantage of this limited time offer to save $30 during this limited time sale.

Features

Scans any surface, like painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, & much more

Browse & match to leading paint brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, Sherwin Williams, & more

Instantly matches scans to more than 31,000 brand name paint colors or to RGB, HEX, CMYK, & LAB colors

Smaller than a ping pong ball & fits comfortably on your keychain

Integrated high CRI white LEDs provide a consistent light source for every scan

Completely solid state technology means the Nix Mini is extremely durable

Saves & organizes your favorite color palettes to Nix apps for future references

Allows you to share colors w/ customers, colleagues, & friends via social media or email

Free lifetime access to the Nix Paints and Nix Digital Android and iOS apps is included

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 30% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick your Nix up for only $69.99 right now!

