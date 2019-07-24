Save 30% on the NOWA Shaper hybrid smart watch

Smart watches, particularly Wear OS ones, are really interesting and great devices, but not everyone needs something so robust. On the other hand, many fitness bands and activity trackers don’t exactly do much in the area of fashion.

Hybrid watches, such as the NOWA Shaper, strike a balance between the two ends of the spectrum, giving wearers more than a basic amount of functionality. What’s more, they tend to resemble more traditional time pieces.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has the NOWA Shaper on sale for as low as $139 right now, a savings of some 30 percent off its original price. Available in no less than eight designs, there’s something for everyone.

Compatible with both Android and iOS, the watch tracks all of the important stuff throughout your day, including steps, distance, and calories burned. Further, it syncs in the cloud with Google Fit and Apple Health.

Not only do you have the ability to reject calls with the watch, but you can also use it as a remote control for your phone’s camera. Oh, and it’s backed by a two-year warranty!

NOWA Shaper features include:

Check daily records of your steps, distance, and calories burned through the activity tracker

Reject calls, have camera control, or find your phone through smart controls

Get the exact time anywhere in the world through the world time update feature

Connect to Apple Health and Google Fit apps with the Fitness Cloud

Availability

Pick your NOWA Shaper Hybrid up in one of eight colors for as low as $139 today. Note that some models are a little higher but still retain the 30% discount from the normal price.

