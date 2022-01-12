NVIDIA announced today that they are rolling out the SHIELD Software Experience Upgrade 9.0 to all NVIDIA SHIELD TVs.

SHIELD TV users will be happy to see that this update brings Android 11 and additional privacy permissions. You now have an “only this time” option to give apps temporary or one-time permissions. NVIDIA also updated Gboard which now uses Google Assistant to bring voice to text searching from your remote. SHIELD owners now have the option to use aptX-compatible Bluetooth headsets to supplement the existing LDAC headset.

NVIDIA is adding or updating its streaming offerings. Google Play Movies & TV is adding Dolby Vision HDR and SHIELD TV owners can now connect to Amazon, Apple TV, and VUDU through Movies Anywhere at up to 4K HDR. IMDB TV is also now available to use.

In addition, Google is giving SHIELD TV owners six months of Peacock Premium for free. To redeem the offer you must be a new SHIELD owner, log into a Google account and subscribe through the Peacock Premium banner on the For You or Apps tab.

NVIDIA introduced a new GeForce RTX-3080 class gaming rig for 4K HDR graphics to your SHIELD TV using GeForce NOW. GeForce Now founder members are eligible for an exclusive discount on the RTX 3080 membership.

This is looking to be a great update for SHIELD TV owners. Android 11 and new streaming options would have been enough. But adding the ability to get 4K HDR game streaming from GeForce Now is icing on the cake.