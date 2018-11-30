Ockel Sirius B: Put a Windows 10 computer in your pocket for $249

As much as we love Android and its continually expanding capabilities, sometimes we need a different platform to serve our needs. If you’re a student or work in an enterprise environment, chances are you high that you rely on Windows 10 or Office for your needs.

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and you’ll find we have a miniature computer that fits inside of your pocket. Powered by Windows 10, it features an HDMI output, two USB ports, a microSD card slot, and audio in/out. Not only that, it also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. In other words, this portable computer is all the brains you need to power a portable office.

About

As the world gets more advanced, technology is getting smaller, not bigger. Case in point: the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Mini-Computer. This pocket-sized PC is powered by an Intel processor and 4GB of RAM, and boasts high-speed built-in WiFi and Bluetooth. Plus, with a wide range of inputs and outputs, you can link with just about any device you want.

Features

Compute powerfully on the move w/ Intel-powered Windows 10

Turn any television into a smart media center & store your music & video aboard the pocket PC

Connect to almost any device you want w/ an USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, Micro SD card slot, & AUX in/AUX out

Get rid of the bulky PC tower in your office or dorm room to save space

Browse, email, stream, or anything else w/ a 100% silent device

Play almost all games available on the Windows 10 game store

Carry in your pocket for extremely easy access & portability

Fanless design

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Mini-Computer for $249.99 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store. That’s $100 off the normal cost, a discount of 28 percent!

