ODYSSEY expandable mini PC with Windows 10, just $210

As much as we love Android and its continually expanding capabilities, sometimes we need a different platform to serve our needs. If you’re a student or work in an enterprise environment, chances are you high that you rely on Windows 10 or Office for your needs.

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and you’ll find we have a miniature computer that fits inside of your pocket. Powered by Windows 10, it features an HDMI output, multiple USB (Type-A x2, USB 3.1 Type-A x1, USB 3.1 Type-C x1) ports, a microSD card slot, and audio in/out. Not only that, it also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. In other words, this portable computer is all the brains you need to power a portable office.

About

As the world gets more advanced, technology is getting smaller, not bigger. Case in point: the ODYSSEY Windows 10 Mini-Computer. This pocket-sized PC is powered by an Intel processor and 8GB of RAM, and boasts high-speed built-in WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. Plus, with a wide range of inputs and outputs, you can link with just about any device you want.

Based on Intel Celeron J4105, it’s a Quad-Core 1.5GHz CPU that bursts up to 2.5GHz. It includes all the powerful features of Mini PC, such as including an 8GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, onboard Wi-Fi/BLE, Dual Gigabyte Ethernet Ports, Audio Input and Output, USB Ports, HDMI, SATA Connectors, and PCIe. With simple connections to Mouse, Keyboard, and Monitor, you will get a Desktop Mini PC right away.

Features

Intel Celeron J4105. For smooth computer performance

For smooth computer performance 8GB RAM + 64GB eMMC. Run apps with no lags

Run apps with no lags Unactivated Win10. Run the Win10 OS for limited time

Run the Win10 OS for limited time Dual Gigabit Ethernet. Build the OpenWrt project & pfSense with ease

Build the OpenWrt project & pfSense with ease Two M.2 PCIe. Enables various expandable capabilities

Enables various expandable capabilities Raspberry Pi-compatible. Provides hardware compatibility to most of the Pi HATS in the market

Provides hardware compatibility to most of the Pi HATS in the market Arduino Co-procesor. Can be used to connect with sensors, gyroscope & more

Where to Buy

You can purchase the ODYSSEY Mini-Computer for $209.95 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

