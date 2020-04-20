Just $39 right now, this online training bundle will unlock your new career

Whether you or your business wants to streamline the organization, utilize better software, or get new projects off the ground, it takes a deep understanding of project management. Having an idea is great, but you still need to execute.

Do you feel like a hamster on the wheel of life? Do spend your days working for the man? Wouldn’t you rather be “the man” instead?

Most jobs and careers worth pursuing need the upper management to know how to organize and run things smoothly. Project Management Professional (PMP) is the industry-recognized certification for project managers. Get certified here and you’ll have all sorts of doors open up.

Ready to sit for your PMP Certification Exam and pass it the first time? We’ve got a suite of online training that’s designed to help you do just that. It’s delivered on demand and it’s available for as long as you need it. This interactive training comes with more than 500 lessons over 60 hours to help take your career to the next levels.

Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Downloadable for offline viewing

Certification of completion included

Get Started Today!

Valued at around $1,250, this extensive PMP 6 training is yours for a small fraction of the price. AndroidGuys readers can head to the store and and grab it for just $39 right now.

