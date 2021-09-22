If you’re like us, you have a heck of a time balancing your time throughout the work day. No matter how hard you try, sometimes it feels impossible to get tasks done. Why is that? Is it because of a lack of focus? Probably not.

In the course of an hour at your desk, you might split your attention and time across a range of programs, apps, and services. How many messaging apps, email clients, video calling tools and other software do you open up on a daily basis? We bet you’re spending a lot of time (read as: wasting) managing your tools, instead of being productive.

That’s exactly the dilemma that officio.work, a productivity platform, aims to solve. The makers of this popular tool udnerstand that while you may need all that stuff to hit your goals, you don’t need to open a dozen different apps to get things done. Get your team on board with officio.work and keep things in one streamlined environment.

Open up officio.work and you can message members of your team or start a video call with them in just a couple of clicks. Then, collaborate on a Kanban board, add notes to a project, update tasks, or send calendar invites to staff and other attendees.

With features for invoicing, messaging, tasks, notes, and Zooming together with team members, officio.work will save you time managing your work, business, and less hassle to manage team collaboration. Ditch the hassle of juggling multiple programs for different functions and get all your management needs in one place. For any business, team, organization, and anyone.

Managers have access to even more functions within the tool, such as adding and assigning team members, tracking hours, payroll, sending contracts and invoices, and accepting payments. This all-in-one platform lets you work smarter and more efficiently.

Get Started

Ready for offico.work to help take your team ( up to 20 members) to the next level? AndroidGuys readers can get a lifetime subscription to the starter plan for just $49.99 — 91% off the $600 MSRP. Have a larger team? There are plans for that, too!