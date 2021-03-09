Having a smart home is one of those things that while you certainly don’t need it, you’d definitely miss it if it were gone. Once you start down the path of a connected home, it’s hard to turn back.

We love automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Sure, it’s here today, but it’s the promise of what can be done tomorrow that attracts us most.

When you’re able to have those features in your home, in the form of a speaker, it’s amazing stuff. The Google Home, the first smart speaker from the omnipresent brand, is one of our favorite investments over the last decade.

If you’ve ever thought about grabbing one of these smart speakers, but have not pulled the trigger, today’s your day. We have a great offer in the AG Deals Store — a brand new Google Home for just $40.

Now, to be clear, this doesn’t come in the original box and is backed by a 30-day warranty. It’s an open-box unit, but it’s still a brand new device.

Google Home Features

Provides hands-free help from Google Assistant

Answers questions, plays music & controls compatible devices

Superior sound & voice technology with fair-field microphone

Bluetooth & dual-band WiFi connectivity for seamless and wireless connection

Far-field voice recognition supports hands-free use

Compatible with Android & iOS

