These open box Sony headphones are more than half off

These headphones are like new and come with a two-year Sony warranty

When it comes to headphones today, the space is an exaggeration of riches. Whether it’s in-ear, on-ear, over-the-ear, around the neck, or something else, there’s no shortage of selection. But, with that also comes a bunch of high-priced options that are just a little more costly than we like.

If you’re looking for an affordable, quality set of headphones without all the extras, we’ve got just the thing. Right now you can pick up a pair of Sony MDR-XB650BT Extra Bass wireless headphones for just $60.

With up to 30 hours of continuous playback, they pair via Bluetooth or NFC and provide a deep, punchy sound with boosted bass. They’re comfortable as hell and come with a two year warranty.

Connect & stream music easily w/ Bluetooth & NFC

Enjoy full, deep, resonating sound w/ the Extra Bass technology

Get up to 30 hours of continuous playback

Experience long-lasting comfort w/ the self-adjusting headband & soft, cushioned earcups

Switch easily between songs & calls using the built-in button & mic

We can hear you now: What’s the catch? Well, while the headphones are in new condition, they’re technically considered “New Open Box” items. That essentially means they’ve come from excess inventory from store shelves and may have been exposed to customer contact. The packaging may show some wear and tear, or have assorted retail stickers on it.

Nevertheless, these headphones have gone through verification and have been put in clean packaging. You’ll get a 15-day return policy and a two year warranty from Sony, too.

Normally priced around $130 for a brand new pair, you can get yours for just $60 today. That’s more than half off and a terrific price for something that has a potentially worn box.

