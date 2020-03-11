Just $35, these open box Sony headphones deliver 8 hours battery life

These headphones are like new and come with a two-year Sony warranty

When it comes to headphones today, the space is an exaggeration of riches. Whether it’s in-ear, on-ear, over-the-ear, around the neck, or something else, there’s no shortage of selection. But, with that also comes a bunch of high-priced options that are just a little more costly than we like.

If you’re looking for an affordable, quality set of headphones without all the extras, we’ve got just the thing. Right now you can pick up a pair of Sony ZX220BT wireless headphones for just $35.

With up to eight hours of continuous playback, they pair via Bluetooth or NFC and provide a comfortable listening experience. Not just for music, they’ve got a built-in microphone for calls and voice commands.

Bluetooth connectivity: Pair your device via Bluetooth & enjoy your music or control playlists, volume, and calls right from your device

NFC One-Touch: Simply touch your NFC-enabled device to the on-body N-mark for quick, seamless connection

1.18″ drivers: Listen to your jam in clear, dynamic audio

Built-in mic: Take calls & issue voice commands even w/ your phone secure in your pocket or bag

Swivel folding design: Slip these headphones easily into a suitcase or bag

8-hour playback: Keep your tunes playing throughout the day

What’s the catch? Well, while the headphones are in new condition, they’re technically considered “New Open Box” items. That essentially means they’ve come from excess inventory from store shelves and may have been exposed to customer contact. The packaging may show some wear and tear, or have assorted retail stickers on it.

Nevertheless, these headphones have gone through verification and have been put in clean packaging. You’ll get a 15-day return policy and a 90 days parts and labor warranty, too.

Normally priced around $80 for a brand new pair, you can get yours for just $35 today. That’s more than half off and a terrific price for something that has a potentially worn box.

