OpenDrive is your personal 1TB cloud solution, just $49 per year

Where do you store your music, important photos, and documents? Please tell us that you’re not storing it in one place. Having it on a phone is nice, but what happens when you want to access it from a PC?

Smart people backup files to at least one other place. Really smart people keep things in a variety of spots. Google Drive and Google Photos are convenient and really helpful, but even that is not without potential problems or hiccups.

What happens when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, or buying an external hard drive, consider the following deal.

How about a personal cloud account with 1TB (terabyte) of storage for the price of date night meal? Accessible anywhere you are, secure, and packed with a host of friendly features, the OpenDrive solution is the answer to your prayers. Indeed, the promotion we have on OpenDrive is impossible to resist.

With this 1TB storage plan, you’ve got the tools and software to back up your phone and computer and the ability to access them like a hard drive, too. Mobile friendly and convenient, it lets users attach files for emails, share with others, and even collaborate on documents.

Features

Store your documents, music & pictures online w/instant access, sharing and collaboration

Back up all of your data online, completely secured in OpenDrive’s state-of-the-art data centers & accessible whenever and wherever you need it

Sync files & folders on your computer or external storage device temporarily or permanently w/ OpenDrive

Share files & folders w/ anyone or add users to your OpenDrive account to access them directly

Stay connected w/ your PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, internet browser or API-enabled device

Directly link or embed any of your files for use in emails, websites or social networks

Where to Buy

You pick up the 1TB account of OpenDrive for just $49 per year, which includes the ability to transfer up to 25GB per day. There are other options, too, which offer longer terms and/or more storage.

$49 – 1TB with 25GB daily bandwidth (1yr)

$99 – 1TB with 25GB daily bandwidth (2yr)

$198 – 5TB with 500GB daily bandwidth (1yr)

$379 – 5TB with 500GB daily bandwidth (2yr)

