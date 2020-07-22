Origem HS-3 Bluetooth 5.0 HDR headphones get massive discount

Finding a quality pair of headphones shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. Moreover, you shouldn’t have to wait years for a particular pair to go on sale so you can buy them at a price you can afford.

The Origem HS-3, available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $39.99, are a solid option at a wonderful price. They’re a relatively newer pair of headphones that are currently discounted as if they were in a clearance sale.

We have a chance to review these last year and found the Origem HS-3 to be an interesting pair for consumers and felt that their original $99 price was in line with expectations. At less than half their price today, they’re an outright bargain.

Origem HS-3 Features

Like a perfect combination of subwoofer, mid-range, & high-frequency speaker

Activate your smart assistant with simple words

Your personalized earbuds that fit perfectly

Quick charge for up to 6 hours battery life

IPX5 waterproof earbuds for intense exercise or bad weather

