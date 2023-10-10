Meross might be a lesser-known company, but it makes some of the most consistent smart home devices we’ve tested. The compatibility is rock solid regardless of your favorite OS or smart home ecosystem of choice. Even better, for Fall Big Prime Day Deals, you can snag some of these on the cheap.
Meross 3-Way Smart Dimmer $42 (30% off)
- Neutral Wire Required: The Smart Dimmer Switch Kit includes a Main & Secondary Switch. Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing the Meross dimmer switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We will check it for you timely.
- 3 Way Application: Only for 3 Way installation, please note the Main switch cannot work with other standard 3 Way switches. It allows you to control the light from 2 different locations, for example, from the top of a stair to the bottom, from the door to your bed, and from a hallway to a stairway.
- HomeKit Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, an Apple TV HD. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.
- Voice Control And Time Setting: Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can give simple voice commands to turn on/off the devices that are connected to the Meross Wi-Fi switch.” Hey Siri, turn on the light”. The lights can be turned on/off according to your needs even when you are not at home, great to help you deter potential intruders. Support sunrise and sunset settings.
- Easy to Install: 15 mins for installation. Meross smart switch fits for your existing 1/2/3/4 gang standard size Decora/GFCI faceplate. Works with 2.4G Wi-Fi only and does NOT support 5G Wi-Fi, no extra hub required. Compatible with SmartThings.
Meross Smart Power Strip $36 (31% off)
- 4 Outlets and 4 USB Ports: Equipped with 4 individually controlled Outlets (15A maximum load) and 4 group-controlled USB ports. Up to 4.0A for four USB ports. You can charge your cellphone, tablets, and other USB gadgets with smart power strip.
- HomeKit Remote Control: This smart Wi-Fi surge protector with 4 Outlets and 4 USB Ports, ideal for home and office use. To enable HomeKit remote control, a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD or an iPad is needed as a Homekit bridge to connect it to your home WiFi network. If you don’t have these devices or you are an Android user, you can use the meross app to control home devices from anywhere anytime. No distance limitation.
- Voice Control: Compatible With Apple HomeKit(iOS 13 or above), Siri, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, control your devices hands-free, just make a voice command to turn on/off the connected devices. Works with any 2.4GHz or Dual Band WiFi router. No hub is required.
- Schedule and Timer Setting: WiFi Surge Protector supports to turn on and off the home or office devices automatically. Added benefit of saving energy when devices are not needed or are left on by accident. Support sunrise and sunset setting.
- Safety Design: The smart power strip is made of flame-retardant PC material and has been approved for safety and quality assurance (ETL and FCC certificate) and it supports any home device up to 15A. Never allow other low-quality surge protectors to endanger the safety of your family.
Meross Smart Garage Door Opener $40 (33% off)
- Remote Control: You can turn the garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Note: 2.4 GHz WiFi network support only.
- Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and CarPlay. Please scroll down and check the “Product guides and documents – User Manual” for more product information.
- Compatibility Check: It is compatible with more than 200 brands. Please check whether your garage door model is in the compatibility list in “Product guides and documents-User Guide”. If you are not sure whether your garage door is compatible, you can do a compatibility test. If your garage door needs accessories to solve compatibility issues. please send us the information about your garage opener, we can ship the proper accessory for you, and make it works.
- More Precise and Stable: It comes with a high sensitivity sensor that monitors the status of the garage door more accurately and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app. Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification, and overnight notification to remind you to close the garage door.
- Easy to Install: Installation is much easier than you may think. Please make sure your Wi-Fi strength is acceptable near your garage door. This is the upgraded version, which has solved the interference issues our old version may cause to some garage door remotes. If you still find it interferes with your original garage door remotes, please contact us for help. We have a solution for you.
Meross Matter Smart Plug Mini $28 (20% off)
- Matter Multi-platform Compatibility: Discover the power of Matter! Never limited to any platform anymore. Matter plug works seamlessly across all certified smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, enabling interoperability of all platforms and all Matter products. 【* Note: not support Thread】The Meross Matter Smart Plug only works with a 2.4Ghz WiFi connection and does [not support Thread protocol].
- 100% Privacy & LAN & No Cloud: Enjoy ultimate privacy with Meross Matter smart plug. No cloud, no registration, and no data tracking. Experience direct access without relying on cloud. With Matter-certified devices on your local area network (LAN), enjoy continuous access even if your home internet goes offline.
- Customizable Schedules & Timer: Efficiently manage your devices with personalized schedules using the timer function. Set specific times for your smart devices to turn on or off, optimizing energy consumption. Perfect for controlling your TV, outdoor lamp, fan, humidifier, blenders, and more.
- App & Voice Control: Makes controlling appliances a breeze! Manage your smart plug seamlessly through the Meross app or simply use your voice with HomeKit, Google Assistant, or Alexa. Easily turn on and off your appliances and more with just a simple voice command.
- Super Easy Setup: Just plug in, scan the QR code, and sync with the Meross app, you’re ready to go! No need to download multiple apps anymore. Gain control over all your Matter smart home devices by accessing certified smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings.
- Fire Retardant & Ever-Small Size: The compact design makes it ideal for any outlet space. Crafted with fire-retardant materials, and provides protection against short-circuits and overloads, ensuring your home safety.
Meross Smart LED Desk Light $37 ($15% off)
- Voice and APP Remote Control: The smart LED desk lamp works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. You can remotely control the small desk lamp anytime and anywhere with internet access. For HomeKit remote control, you need to install an Apple TV or HomePod in your home. Note: The homekit supported desk lamp only supports 2.4GHz networks.
- Dimmable and Tunable White: The dimmable LED desk lamp can be controlled by touch, with 3 tunable white and 4 brightness levels. Via APP control, you can steplessly adjust the brightness from 1% to 100% and choose the color temperature from 2800-6000K to meet your needs easily. The smart LED desk light always remembers the last brightness and mode settings.
- Eye Caring & Adjustable Angle: Consist of 54 LED beads, the home office desk lamp provides soft and flicker-free light to avoid eye strain and dryness. The vertical rotation angle of the lamp head is 180°and the light arm can be tilted 90°, so you can adjust the foldable LED desk lamp to any angle you want, which is perfect for reading, drawing, relaxing, etc.
- Schedule and Timer Setting: With the APP, you can schedule and remotely control the smart desk lamp. You can create scenes with your custom brightness level, color temperature and schedule to turn on or off the smart lamp automatically, and you can also create an auto-off timer to save energy and money. The sunrise and sunset settings are supported in the schedule.
- Metal Design & Long Lifespan: This modern desk lamp is made of high-quality aluminum alloy head and arm for better heat dissipation and durability, which is suitable for travelers, students and workers. Designed to last over 40000 hours, there is no need to replace the bulb in the next 25 years. The meross desk lamp consumes only 20% of the energy of an incandescent bulb.
