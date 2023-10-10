Meross might be a lesser-known company, but it makes some of the most consistent smart home devices we’ve tested. The compatibility is rock solid regardless of your favorite OS or smart home ecosystem of choice. Even better, for Fall Big Prime Day Deals, you can snag some of these on the cheap.

Easy to Install: 15 mins for installation. Meross smart switch fits for your existing 1/2/3/4 gang standard size Decora/GFCI faceplate. Works with 2.4G Wi-Fi only and does NOT support 5G Wi-Fi, no extra hub required. Compatible with SmartThings.

Voice Control And Time Setting: Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can give simple voice commands to turn on/off the devices that are connected to the Meross Wi-Fi switch.” Hey Siri, turn on the light”. The lights can be turned on/off according to your needs even when you are not at home, great to help you deter potential intruders. Support sunrise and sunset settings.

HomeKit Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, an Apple TV HD. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.

3 Way Application: Only for 3 Way installation, please note the Main switch cannot work with other standard 3 Way switches. It allows you to control the light from 2 different locations, for example, from the top of a stair to the bottom, from the door to your bed, and from a hallway to a stairway.

Neutral Wire Required: The Smart Dimmer Switch Kit includes a Main & Secondary Switch. Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing the Meross dimmer switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We will check it for you timely.

Safety Design: The smart power strip is made of flame-retardant PC material and has been approved for safety and quality assurance (ETL and FCC certificate) and it supports any home device up to 15A. Never allow other low-quality surge protectors to endanger the safety of your family.

Schedule and Timer Setting: WiFi Surge Protector supports to turn on and off the home or office devices automatically. Added benefit of saving energy when devices are not needed or are left on by accident. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

Voice Control: Compatible With Apple HomeKit(iOS 13 or above), Siri, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, control your devices hands-free, just make a voice command to turn on/off the connected devices. Works with any 2.4GHz or Dual Band WiFi router. No hub is required.

HomeKit Remote Control: This smart Wi-Fi surge protector with 4 Outlets and 4 USB Ports, ideal for home and office use. To enable HomeKit remote control, a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD or an iPad is needed as a Homekit bridge to connect it to your home WiFi network. If you don’t have these devices or you are an Android user, you can use the meross app to control home devices from anywhere anytime. No distance limitation.

4 Outlets and 4 USB Ports: Equipped with 4 individually controlled Outlets (15A maximum load) and 4 group-controlled USB ports. Up to 4.0A for four USB ports. You can charge your cellphone, tablets, and other USB gadgets with smart power strip.

Remote Control: You can turn the garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Note: 2.4 GHz WiFi network support only.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and CarPlay. Please scroll down and check the “Product guides and documents – User Manual” for more product information.

Compatibility Check: It is compatible with more than 200 brands. Please check whether your garage door model is in the compatibility list in “Product guides and documents-User Guide”. If you are not sure whether your garage door is compatible, you can do a compatibility test. If your garage door needs accessories to solve compatibility issues. please send us the information about your garage opener, we can ship the proper accessory for you, and make it works.

More Precise and Stable: It comes with a high sensitivity sensor that monitors the status of the garage door more accurately and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app. Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification, and overnight notification to remind you to close the garage door.