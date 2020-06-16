Just $50, the OXITEMP smart watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen

Buying a decent activity tracker or fitness band no longer costs hundreds of dollars. In fact, there are plenty of great options that cost considerably less than that.

While the prices have dropped for these types of wearables, the tech has also gotten better at the same time. Such is the case with the OXITEMP Smart Watch with Live Oximeter.

Available in four color options (black, teal, pink, green), it’s an all-in-one watch which tracks only the most important things. This includes steps, calories burned, mileage, heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels. And that’s not all.

The OXITEMP is splash-proof and designed to monitor all sorts of activities across various sports.

It’s not just about tracking stuff, either, because it also controls calls and music and provides alerts to many of your phone’s apps.

OXITEMP Features

Track your daily activity, including steps, calories burned, mileage & heart rate

Monitor your blood pressure & blood oxygen levels and body temperature in real-time

Wear it anywhere, anytime thanks to its sweat & waterproof design

Control phone calls & music

Get alerts for SMS, Facebook & more

View the time, date & week on the sleek 1.3-inch screen display

Adjust the brightness on the ultra-clear 240×240 resolution

Get a full health report on your smartphone via free app from the App Store or Google Play

Availability

Normally, the OXITEMP Smart Watch would cost around $170 if you went and picked it up on your own. For a limited time, AndroidGuys readers can purchase one for just $50 from the Deals Store. Choose from four colors and save 70% today!

