Pagico: streamline tasks, projects, and data to get more done

Things are incredibly messy between emails, files, and tasks alone. You know it. We know it. Toss contacts, to-do lists, and calendar appointments and it’s tough to keep afloat. It’s weird how much less efficient we feel when compared to people who relied solely on paper, Rolodex, and physical calendars.

Yes, we know you have an app for this and an app for that. And while some might be free, others might have subscription fees. And they don’t all talk to each other.

Pagico, available for just $25 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now, does the work of multiple apps, services, and clients. It’s a task manager, data manager, and all-in-one tool that streamlines your life.

Pagico Features

Turn to-do lists into meaningful timelines

Visualize the health status of your projects in a simplified & intuitive way

Prioritize & reschedule your tasks by simple drag-and-drop

Have your vacation itineraries stored right next to restaurant menus & action items right on top of meeting notes

Quickly travel through multiple levels of your tags to find the right projects

Cross-link menus, travel itinerary, phone call actions & more

Find & group your stuff automatically based on criteria such as tags and keywords

Use the Pagico browser extension & turn webpages into tasks

Pagico lets users oversee every aspect of a project from start to finish, all in one place. Create a task, store the files and documents go with it, and cross-link between them.

Planning to attend a conference? Break down your to-do lists, manage your travel itinerary, client meetings, and dinner and hotel reservation all within the same interface.

If you’re looking to clean up up your digital life, or get more efficient with your time in 2020, Pagico is a perfect starting point.

Purchase a lifetime license to Pagico 9 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $25 right now. That’s half off its normal price, but it won’t last forever.

