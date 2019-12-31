The Pamu Scroll wireless earbuds are all yours for $45 right now

The wireless earbuds space is an increasingly crowded one, and the options seem to get better with each release. For every high-end model that hits the market, a low-cost alternative shows up with its own awesome features.

If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. You’d definitely not be alone as these were a massive hit on Indiegogo, pulling in some $3.3M in crowd-sourced funding.

We’re talking, of course, about the PaMu Scroll, a set of Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds with super deep bass and great battery life. Normally valued at $150, early backers could get them for as low as $79. Well, we’ll do you much better than that.

AndroidGuys readers can purchase a pair of PaMu Scroll wireless earbuds for just $70 $56 right now, or more than half off the typical retail price.

New Year, New Gear

For a limited time you can save another 20% on the already great pricing. Simply enter promo code 20SAVE20 at checkout and you can get these earbuds for just $45! Hurry, the code expires January 2, 2020.

Available in four different colors, these pair via Bluetooth 5.0 and provide up to five hours per charge. Toss them in the convenient carrying case and you’ll find there is enough battery to re-charge them twice over. PaMu Scroll Features Listen for longer & with fewer dropped connections thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 tech

Take them outdoors & shrug off regular wear and tear w/ IPX6 water-resistance

Enjoy super deep bass & clear sound w/ minimal distortion

Automatically pair & use w/ smart assistance, like Siri and Google Assistant

Wear in complete comfort thanks to ergonomically fitting eartips

Play/pause songs & respond to calls via the built-in touch controls

Recharge on the go w/ the included charging case Normally priced $149, they’re yours with a steep discount at just $70 $56 $45. Which color will you purchase: Graphene, Rock n Roll, Sakura, or Glory? Save even more! In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account. If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates. How about a freebie? Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!