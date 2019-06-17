These wireless earbuds were an Indiegogo darling and now they’re just $70

The wireless earbuds space is an increasingly crowded one, and the options seem to get better with each release. For every high-end model that hits the market, a low-cost alternative shows up with its own awesome features.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. You’d definitely not be alone as these were a massive hit on Indiegogo, pulling in some $3.3M in crowd-sourced funding.

We’re talking, of course, about the PaMu Scroll, a set of Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds with super deep bass and great battery life. Normally valued at $150, early backers could get them for as low as $79. Well, we’ll do you even better.

AndroidGuys readers can purchase a pair of PaMu Scroll wireless earbuds for just $70 right now, or more than half off the typical retail price.