Get the Pamu Slide Mini wireless earphones for just $60

The wireless earbuds space is an increasingly crowded one, and the options seem to get better with each release. For every high-end model that hits the market, a low-cost alternative shows up with its own awesome features.

If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. We’re talking about the PaMu Slide Mini, a set of Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds with powerful, deep bass, great battery life, and support for wireless charging.

Ergonomically designed, these earphones stay in your ears no matter how much you jostle them. Enjoy your favorite playlists or podcasts on the go, rain or shine, with an IPX6 water-resistance that keeps your headphones protected from rain, water, and sweat… slip them in your pocket, and go!

Normally valued at $149, we’re offering them at less than half that price in our store. Right now, AndroidGuys readers can purchase a pair of PaMu Slide Mini wireless earbuds for just $60.

Available in four different colors, these pair via Bluetooth 5.0 and provide up to 10 hours per charge. Toss them in the convenient carrying case and you’ll find there is enough battery to re-charge them another three times over. That’s right, 40 hours of playtime. They’re IPX6 water resistant and also protect against sweat so feel free to take them on your next run or trip to the gym. The carrying case charges via USB Type-C and takes just 1.5 hours to fully replenish. Also, these are among the few earbuds on the market at this price which can charge via the Qi wireless standard! PaMu Slide Mini features Ergonomically designed to stay in your ears

IPX6 water-resistance & sweat resistance

Powerful bass & crisp mids and highs

40-hour battery time w/ the included charger

Mini charging box that is lightweight & smaller than a lighter

6 pairs of eartips

Normally priced $149, they're yours with a 60 percent discount at just $60. Which color will you purchase: Black, White, Pink, or Green?