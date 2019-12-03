Cyber Monday Hangover! Get these wireless earphones for $80

It's your final chance to get these earphones with a Cyber Monday discount!

The wireless earbuds space is an increasingly crowded one, and the options seem to get better with each release. For every high-end model that hits the market, a low-cost alternative shows up with its own awesome features.

If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Let’s call it a “last chance to take advantage of Cyber Monday” sort of offer.

We’re talking about the PaMu Slide, a set of Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds with powerful, deep bass and great battery life. Normally valued at $199, we tend to offer them at half that price in our store.

Right now, and for one final day, AndroidGuys readers can purchase a pair of PaMu Slide wireless earbuds for just $80 right now, or with an extra 20% discount.

USE PROMO CODE: CMSAVE20 AT CHECKOUT BEFORE DECEMBER 4

Available in three different colors, these pair via Bluetooth 5.0 and provide up to 10 hours per charge. Toss them in the convenient carrying case and you’ll find there is enough battery to re-charge them another five times over. That’s right, 60 hours of playtime. They’re water resistant and also protect against sweat so feel free to take them on your next run or trip to the gym. The carrying case charges via USB Type-C and takes just three hours to fully replenish. PaMu Slide features Ergonomically designed to stay in your ears

IPX6 water-resistance & sweat resistance

Powerful bass & crisp mids and highs

60-hour battery time w/ the included charger

Type-C fast charge

Normally priced $199, they're yours with a 60 percent discount at just $80. Simply enter coupon code CMSAVE20 at checkout to knock that extra $20 off. Which color will you purchase: Black, White, or Green?