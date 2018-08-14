Paww WaveSound 3: Big headphone sound, noise cancellation, and half off!

The perfect getaway for your ears, with or without the wires

Music is everywhere. So are podcasts, audiobooks, and news. That is, of course if you’re using your phone to consume media. If you’re the kind who likes to always have something to listen to, you know how important a good set of headphones can be.

Today’s Deal of the Day is the active noise-cancelling headphones called the Paww WaveSound 3. These headphones provide the noise cancellation you want, along with a comfortable ear feel.

Features

Combines two 40mm Neodymium drivers to create a balanced, punchy sound

Superior active noise cancellation lets you enjoy tranquility without being connected to a Bluetooth device

Specifically designed for greater comfort over your ears

Easily foldable into the included case for increased durability

Built-in microphone lets you make or receive calls when connected to your phone

The WaveSound 3 headset features a built-in microphone for making calls when your headset is connected to your smartphone, along with the foldable form factor that lets you place the WaveSound 3 in a case when you need to tuck it away safely.

The Paww WaveSound 3, comes with a premium carrying case, tangle-free 3.5mm headphone cable, a tangle-free USB charging cable, and an airline headphone adapter.

The best part is that the Paww WaveSound 3 headphone set can be yours for just $74.99, 46% off the retail price. Available in black or white, they’re the lowest price we’ve offered. These noise-cancelling headphones are just what you need for the plane, the office, and life.

