Pay whatever you want for 90 hours of CompTIA exam prep

Great, lucrative, and family-sustaining IT careers are out there, but the vast majority of candidates are not yet qualified. CompTIA certifications help to train and identify qualified, knowledgeable employees and match them with employers who have jobs to fill.

When you show up for a job interview with CompTIA credentials under your belt, that employer knows that you not only have the IT skills to do the job, but you also have a commitment to your career with continuing edcuation.

If this sounds like something that you’d be interested in, you’ll love the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. We have a bundle of content designed to ready you for CompTIA certification that’s available for whatever amount you’re willing to pay.

Broken into four parts, there’s nearly 90 hours of education and some 270+ courses to prep you for various exams. You’ll come out the other side with a deeper understanding of mobile devices, networking technology, operating systems, security, and much more. All for the price you pick.

Features

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 Exam Prep

CompTIA A+ 220-1002 Exam Prep

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Exam Prep

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Exam Prep

How to Get It

Normally valued around $800 for the whole thing, this complete training bundle is available for any amount you want – as long as it beats the average price. As of right now that’s just over ten dollars. Spend $11, for instance, and it’s all yours.

Not to worry, there’s training you can pick up for whatever you want, literally. You can buy the CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Exam Prep course for any amount… $10, $5, $2… Pick it up and you’ll get the following: