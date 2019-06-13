Pay what you want for antivirus and lifetime VPN

It’s fairly common knowledge that your internet connection isn’t exactly safe on its own. A lot of the open Wi-Fi connections and seemingly free ways to connect your device tend to come with a hitch, poor privacy and security.

It doesn’t take a bunch of complicated or expensive software to protect yourself from malware and/or viruses. Sometimes you can arm yourself with the right tools without spending much money at all. Take, for instance, the “Pay What You Want: The FastestVPN Lifetime Subscription Bundle” in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today.

As a two-part solution, you’ll get a lifetime of VPN security for your device and a one-year subscription to antivirus software. Valued in the hundreds of dollars, it’s yours for whatever you think it’s worth.

Thousands of people have already ordered their licenses to the bundle, spending an average of just over $10 for it. If you jump and beat that average, even if by a penny, you can have both titles, too.

FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription

Grants VPN access on 1 device

P2P optimized servers let you download & stream HD video w/ zero buffering and complete anonymity

Utilizes military-grade 256-bit AES encryption on all of its 200+ servers

Unlimited server switches and bandwidth

NAT firewall provides an additional layer of protection

Malware protection ensures the sites you visit are safe to access

Ad blocker prevents unfavorable ads from popping up on your screen

Internet kill switch protects your IP from being exposed if your connection drops

No logging policy guarantees nobody will ever have your private information

Bypass geo-restrictions & unlock any site you want

Strict No Logging Policy!

Cylance Smart Antivirus: 1-Yr Subscription

Prevention focused design stops threats at runtime before they cause harm to your device

AI predictive advantage protects against both known & never-before-seen threats

Runs w/ no pops, no scanning & no impact to device or network performance

Cylance AI operates on your device, independent of the cloud, both online & offline

Get a simple bird’s eye view into your online security & manage it from an intuitive interface

If you’re ready to grab these two bundles, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and determine what you’d like to pay for it. Some have dropped $25-$55 for the two but you just have to beat the average. As of right now, that’s just $10.40, or barely five bucks a piece.

Don’t want to spend that much? You can still walk away with the Cylance antivirus software for whatever you want, even if it’s just a dollar. For real, it’s anything you want to pay for it.

Hurry, the average price isn’t guaranteed to stay this low for long. Besides, the deal ends in four days, anyhow!