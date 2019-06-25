Pay what you want for this four-part Linux eBook bundle

Are you looking to become more familiar with Linux development and security? If so, you might like the deal we’ve got in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. It’s a four-part eBook bundle on Linux programming, shell scripting, and security. How much does it cost? You get to determine that.

The Complete Linux eBook Bundle covers Linux programming, scripting, security, and how to deploy Linux in a variety of development environments. Moreover, you’ll learn about embedding Linux on gadgets and tech that run a barebones version of the OS.

Mastering Linux Security & Hardening – A Comprehensive Guide to Preventing Your Linux System From Getting Compromised You will learn various security techniques such as SSH hardening, network service detection, setting up firewalls, encrypting file systems, protecting user accounts, authentication processes, and so on. Linux Shell Scripting Cookbook, Third Edition – Do Amazing Things with the Linux Shell Using the Linux shell, you can generate databases and web pages from sets of files, automate monotonous admin tasks such as system backups, monitor your system’s health and activity, identify network bottlenecks and system resource hogs, and more. Mastering Linux Shell Scripting, Second Edition – Master the Complexities of Bash Shell Scripting Get to grips with the fundamentals of creating and running a script in normal mode, and in debug mode. Learn about various conditional statements’ code snippets, and realize the power of repetition and loops in your shell script. You will also learn to write complex shell scripts. Mastering Embedded Linux Programming, Second Edition – Master the Techniques Needed to Build Great, Efficient Embedded Devices On Linux You will begin by learning about the fundamental elements that underpin all embedded Linux projects: the toolchain, the bootloader, the kernel, and the root filesystem.

In total, the bundle includes some 50 hours of content, and you get to name your price for the whole deal. All you have to do is beat the average price, which is less than $15 right now. It’s worth upwards of $160 on its own so it’s a discount at any cost.

If you don’t want to buy the full bundle, or beat the average price, you can pick up the Mastering Embedded Linux Programming, Second Edition for any amount. Any. Even $1 works.

