Pay whatever you want for 200+ hours of Ruby on Rails training

If you want to build and distribute websites or applications, a background in Ruby on Rails is your first move. It’s an intuitive a simplistic coding tool and powers countless apps and programs. With Ruby on Rails, it’s painless to get started on app and easy to make changes, update, and test. In other words, Ruby on Rails is the way to go.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

You can started on using the incredibly powerful tool that is Ruby with The Complete Ruby on Rails Master Class Bundle. It’s an 11-piece collection with more than 200 hours of training and valued at around $900. Right now, this vast package of instruction is available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for any price you’d like to pay.

For any total you want to spend, literally any amount, you can have the Comprehensive Ruby on Rails course. It’s your Ruby on Rails primer with step-by-step guides to learning all the skills for effective programming. Newbies will learn about server-side coding, database design, HTML and CSS and much more.

But that’s one piece of the puzzle: beat the average price paid by other students (currently less than $10), and you unlock an additional 10 courses. These will take you deeper into the world of Ruby on Rails.

Professional Rails Code Along ($40 value)

Angular & Rails 5 Bootcamp ($149 value)

HTML/CSS Bootcamp ($75 value)

Ruby on Rails Foundations ($19 value)

Vim for Ruby Developers ($49 value)

Introduction to TypeScript Development ($39 value)

Comprehensive Algorithms ($19 value)

Comprehensive JavaScript Programming ($39 value)

Freelance Bootcamp: The Comprehensive Guide to Freelancing ($95 value)

Dissecting Ruby on Rails 5: Become a Professional Developer ($195 value)

By the time you’re done, you’ll know Ruby inside and out — and for pennies on the dollar.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.