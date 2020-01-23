Sign, edit and mark up virtually any document with PDF Expert

Computers and phones makes it easy to open and read PDF files, but they don’t let you do much more beyond that — at least when it comes to that particular format. If you want to do anything else with that sort of document, you need a more advanced PDF client. And that’s exactly what PDF Expert is.

Right now you can snag a full PDF Expert lifetime license for Mac for just $29.99 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store. That’s $50 off its normal price and a damn good deal.

PDF Expert gives users the ability to open, mark up, annotate, and edit PDF files. What’s more, it has optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, which means lets you convert any scanned file into an editable document.

PDF Expert Features

Edit text, images, links & outlines in PDFs

Read huge PDF files smoothly & fast

Annotate PDFs extensively w/ numerous tools

Merge PDFs & sign documents seamlessly

Fill out PDF forms like taxes, applications, orders, & more

Share your PDFs across iPhone, iPad, & Mac, or w/ clients, coworkers, or anyone else remotely

Password protect sensitive documents

When it comes to signing documents, you can do that directly in the app. Additionally, you can write your signature on a trackpad or type your name and have it transform into a signature.

Availability

PDF Expert, at just $29.99, brings a ton of value to the table. It’s available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store where the lifetime license provides support for up to three devices.

