If you pay attention to cyber threats, you know they are more commonplace with every passing day. We employ thousands of government employees for the NSA and even they can’t keep our information secure from hackers. In, fact, we bet you can’t go two days without hearing the words hack, breach, or leak.

One step you can take to improving your personal internet security is through a virtual private network. It’s a method used to keep your sensitive data secure by replacing your IP address with one hosted by the VPN service. You can get an IP address from any location in the world using this method.

Beyond securing your information, if you travel overseas you might be limited in the sites you can access like Facebook and Netflix depending on where you go. A VPN allows you to maintain access to all sites you use in the US.

About

Built by network security experts since 2005, personalVPN is an enterprise-grade service offered at a consumer-friendly price. You’ll notice the difference every time you use it. Its proprietary super-optimized FreeBSD bare metal servers offer unmatched stability, security, and streaming speed…which is why companies like Netflix and WhatsApp use the same technology.

It easily bypasses geographic and content restrictions, hides your IP address, location, and browsing history, all without compromising speed. Go invisible as you enjoy the power of the internet!

Features

Enjoy the simplicity of the one-click Smart Connect as well as the power of advanced features

Access the internet safely, anonymously, & securely from anywhere, including public Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and more

Hide your IP address, location, & browsing history from everyone, including sites you visit and advertisers

Bypass geographic &d content restrictions w/ ease

Stream content & media at fastest speeds possible w/ proprietary server and network design

Unblock top video sites such as Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, & more

Feel secure w/ 4096-bit connecting & 256-bit AES streaming-encryption that surpasses military and banking specs

Go invisible w/ proprietary Stealth Modes which obscure that you’re using a VPN at all

Chat 24/7/365 with super-smart non-outsourced Support Team if you need anything at all

