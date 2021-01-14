The PhiGolf smart golf simulator is $59 off with this coupon

It’s a new year, the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived, and things are looking better for us, right? Not so fast. It’s still the middle of winter and we’ve got a few more months of cold weather upon us. It will be some time before we get back outside.

For some, the notion of warm weather conjures up dreams of the golf course and driving range. And while it may be a couple of months before you can go out and tee off with your friends, you can still get your golf on.

The PhiGolf can keep you occupied for now, and it could even help you improve your overall game. The smart golf simulator is available in the AG Deals Store and right now you can get the PhiGolf for $59 off.

This PhiGolf smart golf simulator comes with a swing stick and a mobile app that lets you practice your swing from the cozy confines of your house. Remember that Wii Golf stuff from last decade? Think of this like that, but only much more accurate and helpful.

The PhiGolf can measure your swing’s accuracy and strength using the built-in sensor that recreates your real-world performance in the game. The game, by the way, can be played on smartphones or tablets and offers up photorealistic representations of real courses. Plus, you can cast your mobile device to your TV for a bigger and more immersive experience.

Download the popular WGT Golf app to your smartphone or tablet & play on breathtaking photorealistic simulations of world-famous golf courses

Enjoy the breathtaking graphics of WGT on a bigger screen by following your smartphone instructions for screen mirroring to a smart TV

Use the swing trainer included in the Phigolf WGT Edition & start playing without nets or balls

Play w/ family or friends via multiplayer mode

Availability

Golf courses will be back open before too long; take this opportunity to step up your game. Normally retailing for $249, you can now buy the PhiGolf smart golf simulator for $190 by using the coupon code GOLF10 at checkout.

