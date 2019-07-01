Pick up a refurbished Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB for just $99

Yes, we know it’s the middle of a summer vacation and the last thing you want to think about is the upcoming school year. However, it’s also the perfect time to pick up an incredible deal which could pay dividends come this fall.

Head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you will find that we’re offering a refurbished Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB for just $99. That’s right, a full Chromebook experience for less than one hundred bucks.

Chromebooks are amazing devices and work well for home and school. After all, so much of your day is spent in the cloud, browsing the web, and streaming. Your big-screen phone is nice but the experience is better on a device with 11.6-inch display.

About the Refurbished Rating

This laptop is in perfect working condition, but may have major cosmetic blemishes, examples of which are (but not limited to): Scratches in case (particularly the top lid or corners), cracks in hinge, USB, power port areas or casing that does not affect usability, denting that does not affect usability (particularly on the corners), scratches or scuffs in the screen (may be noticeable when powered on), bright or dead pixels, and minor to major wear on keyboard/trackpad. It will have a vinyl skin on the top lid. The battery has been tested to hold a charge.

Specs Dimensions: 8.2″H x 11.4″L x 0.7″W

0.3MP Webcam & Microphone

Integrated graphics / 11.6″ backlit LED HD Display

1366 x 768 Resolution

Chrome OS

16GB eMMC Flash Hard drive

3W Stereo Speaker (1.5W x 2)

Samsung Exynos 5 Dual-Core 1.7GHz Processor

CPU Cache: 1MB, 2GB DDR3L

WirelessLAN: 802.11 a/b/g/n

Card reader Availability You can find the Samsung Chromebook at the AndroidGuys Deals Store for $99.99 for just a limited time. Although sales are final you can add a 1-year warranty to your purchase for just $19.99; a second year would be just five bucks more at $24.99.

