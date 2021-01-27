This pint-sized mini projector is more than 60% off right now

If heading to the movie theater is your way of escaping the real world, we sympathize with you. Things aren’t going back to “normal” for some time.

While cineplexes and theaters are slowly starting to show signs of life, it will be a while until major films are released theatrically. Fortunately, we are seeing a number of movies getting fast-tracked to streaming services and digital format. That means we’re able to watch them in our homes from the comfort of our couch without waiting.

Why not take these movies outside and project them on a wall or screen that’s up to 10 feet? Take movie matters into your own hands with the PIQO 1080p Mini Projector. On sale right now to the tune of 64% off, this compact portable device casts whatever’s streaming on your phone onto a gorgeous high-resolution picture up to 240-inches. Yeah, a 20-foot screen!

Whether you’re looking to shake up date night or binge your shows from a hammock, the mini projector aims to please. Connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and cast your device to the projector.

Thanks to its built-in battery, you can even go cordless for up to five hours of video. Or, if you’re measuring in music, that’s up to 50 hours of playback.

PIQO Features

Watch in 1080p HD resolution & on a 240″ screen

Enjoy a great viewing experience in superior 200 lumens brightness & stunning clarity

Binge-watch up to 5 hours or enjoy up to 50 hours of music playback

Enjoy your favorite movies, shows & music on-the-go w/ the built-in Hi-Fi speakers

Stream or download your favorite shows from Netflix or YouTube, play Candy Crush, manage your calendar & more

Cast anything from any of your devices onto any surface via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

For a limited time, you can get the PIQO mini projector on sale from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $280. That’s a 64% discount from the original cost and plenty of money left over for popcorn, candy, and snacks.

Save an extra 15%!

For a limited time you can save an extra 15% on your purchase in the AG Deals Store. Use promo code VDAY2021 at checkout and you’ll keep an extra $42 on the PIQO!

