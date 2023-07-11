The Pixel is what many of us see as the top-tier brand behind Android. While Samsung may be the most popular, having the phone made directly by Google matters. If you’ve been eyeing a Pixel upgrade or your first Pixel ever, the Prime Day deals below may be the perfect time to pull the trigger.

Pixel 6a

Currently, the Pixel 6a is the most entry-level way to get a Pixel device new. The company is still selling this mid-ranger from last year and at just $249 it’s still got a lot to offer. You get the first-generation Tensor chip, a 6.1″ screen, Google’s long-standing update policy, and a still above-average camera with Google’s software processing.

Pixel 7a

Maybe you want many of the same features as the Pixel 6a but with a few extras? The Pixel 7a has you covered in the newly released update to the mid-range lineup. The Pixel 7a adds the new Tensor G2 chip, better camera hardware, face and finger unlock, and improved build quality. Oh, and wireless charging is finally on the A-series!

The Amazon Prime Day cost cuts the price by $50 to $450.

Pixel 7

If the A-series has never been your thing and you want more flagship variants, the Pixel 7 is on sale as well. The $100 price reduction brings the retail cost down to just $500 over the next two days. This again bumps up the specs with 90Hz refresh rate screen, glass build quality, IPX8 water and dust resistance, and a better camera array.

Pixel 7 Pro

Last, but not least, the Pixel 7 Pro is taking in the Prime Day discounts in 2023. The flagship offering from Google is just $749 from the normal $899. It’s a great time to snag the top device running Google’s software, exceptional cameras with telephoto, and a larger display at 6.7 inches.

