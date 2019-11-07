Just $69.99, the Kiwi 3 is an all-in-one diagnosis and monitoring tool for you car

Have you ever wondered about your car’s gas efficiency, or worried about a “check engine” light that pops up every so often? Do you have a job that requires you to log mileage? If you said yes to these questions, you might want to check out the Kiwi 3, an OBDII adapter for your car.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

All cars and light trucks built and sold in the US after January 1, 1996 are required to be OBD II equipped. You’ve seen it – This is that port where your vehicle technician or mechanic plugs in to run tests or diagnose problems. The Kiwi 3 is an accessory that plugs in there and lets you do all sorts of wonderful things.

Simply plug it into your car’s port and pair it with your phone and you’ll be able to check reset engine codes, log driving, fuel efficiency, and even view real time information.

Kiwi 3 Features

Exclusive app: Download “Kiwi OBD” specifically designed to take advantage of the Kiwi 3 accelerated hardware

Size: Sits only 0.68″ out of your OBD port making it the most discrete adapter on the market

Speed: Up to 4x faster than the nearest competitor

Power consumption: Uses ultra-low-power (0.2W active/ 0.05W sleep) allowing you to leave your device installed permanently in your vehicle

Initially offered as a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Kiwi 3 now retails for about $90-$100 through most retailers. However, stop by the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and you can save at least 20% on one. A limited time offer has the Kiwi 3 selling for just $69.99.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.